Kenya: Mortar That Killed Kenyan Peacekeeper Came From DR Congo Position - Source

Families shelter at a church that is being used as a temporary site for internally displaced people in Ituri, DR Congo (file photo).

Nairobi — A highly placed source within the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) has refuted claims that Rwanda planned the mortar attack that killed a Kenyan peacekeeper.

The Tuesday incident occurred at Kibumba in the Eastern DRC following an ambush by suspected rebels.

He termed claims by the Congolese military as 'fictitious' and insisted that the mortar fire which targeted positions held by the Regional Force originated from the positions of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC).

"The East Africa Regional force insists that the motor was fired by the FARDC of the DRC," the senior official with access to EACRF told Capital News on Wednesday.

"The fact of the matter is that reporting of the DRC is fictitious," he said.

The response came hours after DRC blamed Rwanda for the death that becomes the first loss of an EACRF soldier since its deployment to the Central African nation in November last year.

Lieutenant-Colonel Kaiko Ndjike, the Spokesperson for the Congolese army in North Kivu province said Tuesday that rebels targeted the EAC-RF forward positions after facing resistance from the FARDC in the morning of Tuesday, where they attacked one of the Congolese army positions.

The Congolese army condemned the attack labeling it as "barbaric" and accused the Rwanda Defence Forces of trying to sabotage the ongoing peace campaign in the Central African state.

"In view of the above, the FARDC denounces and condemns this barbaric and terrorist manner on the part of the Rwandan army operating under cover of the M23, which is now attacking the regional force that came to impose peace and stability on the Eastern DRC, on instructions from the Heads of State of the EAC," he added.

Serious violations

EACRF did not release an official statement on the incident that risks stoking tensions between the troops serving under the EACRF umbrella.

The Congolese army condoled with the EAC Regional Force following the loss and reiterated its commitment to respect the agreements of the Heads of State resulting from the Luanda and Nairobi agreements.

It is not the first time Rwanda is being accused of scuttling peace efforts in DRC by aiding the M23 rebels.

In June, a report released by the United Nations Group of Experts suggested Rwanda was supporting the M23 rebels.

The report claimed that Rwanda was supporting the M23 through troop reinforcement, equipment and command.

On October 10, Kenya's former President Uhuru Kenyatta, facilitator of an EAC-backed Nairobi-led peace process, condemned renewed hostilities in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kenya's troops are part of the Regional Force tasked with the stabilizing the President Felix Tshisekedi-led country.

Kenyatta called on the warring parties to commit to non-military solution in resolving the conflict.

"His Excellency President (Retired) Uhuru Kenyatta, in his capacity as the Facilitator of the EAC-Led Nairobi Process on the Restoration of Peace and Stability in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), condemns the reported escalation of hostilities, killings and displacements in eastern DRC," his office said in a statement.

He appealed on both sides to end the armed hostilities so as to allow continued unhindered and sustained humanitarian access in the area.

Kenyatta said the move is critical in the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the Central African state.

Since violence flared in October 2022, 1.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes in eastern DRC.

A total of 6.1 million people are displaced Eastern DRC.

EACRF comprises of troops drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and South Sudan.