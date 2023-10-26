Ethiopia/Nigeria: Ethiopia 1-1 Nigeria - Ajibade Scores As Super Falcons Salvage Draw in Olympic Qualifiers

25 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Rasheedat Ajibade scored a second-half equaliser to cancel out Ethiopia's early lead.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria claimed a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Ethiopia in the first leg of the 2024 Olympic qualifiers on Wednesday at the Abebe Bikila Stadium.

Rasheedat Ajibade scored a second-half equaliser to cancel out Ethiopia's early lead, as the Super Falcons returned to action for the first time since their elimination from the FIFA Women's World Cup in July.

Though Randy Waldrum was conspicuously missing on the sidelines, his ladies were widely touted to claim the victory in Wednesday's tie.

Indeed, the Super Falcons tried hard for an away win, but they were given a stern test by Ethiopia, who were well-organised and determined.

Ethiopia took the lead through Birkie Amare just six minutes into the game as the Super Falcons had a slow start in the match.

The Falcons literally struggled to create clear-cut chances in the first half, but they improved after the break.

Ajibade equalised for Nigeria in the 52nd with a superb long-range effort.

The Super Falcons pressed for a winner in the closing stages, and it appeared they got it but the late goal scored by the Nigerian ladies was chalked off by the referee for an offside call.

Didn't end how we anticipated but the hard work continue 💪🔥#SoarSuperFalcons | #ETINGA| #Paris2024 | #OlympicsQualifiers pic.twitter.com/0Y07r0cwjC-- NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) October 25, 2023

With all still there to play for, the return leg will be played at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

The winner on aggregate between Ethiopia and Nigeria will face the winner of the Cameroon/Uganda fixture for a place in the final round of the qualification series.

Next year's Olympic Games will be held 26 July - 11 August in Paris and a few other places in France.

