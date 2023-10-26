Sudan War - Child Dies As Shell Hits Well, School Damaged

Khartoum — Fierce battles between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in and around the capital of Khartoum, hampering the flight of a stream of displaced civilians attempting to seek sanctuary in White Nile state. Rockets, allegedly launched by the RSF, hit a neighbourhood, and damaged a school. One child was killed, and others injured, when a shell hit a water well in Omdurman.

Reports reaching Radio Dabanga on the current situation say that at least six munitions, fired 'by the RSF' and targeting the SAF base in the area, fell on the Khartoum neighbourhood of Jebel Aulia on Tuesday morning, causing damage to the Jebel Aulia Basic School for Girls.

Some of the shells fell on the empty homes of civilians who have already fled to White Nile state, while the ongoing shelling is hampering the flight of many more.

Clashes were also fierce in the western neighbourhoods of Omdurman on Monday evening.

The Fitihab Resistance Committees report that one child was killed and six others wounded when a shell was fired at a water well in the area.

The RSF accused the army of bombing the French Embassy in Khartoum and of bombing the positions of army prisoners, which led to deaths and injuries.

The SAF announced the implementation of a qualitative operation in Omdurman in response to RSF action.

The RSF also announced the implementation of a qualitative operation in the special forces camp in Omdurman.

Adel Khalaf Allah, spokesman for the Socialist Baath Party, revealed in an interview with Radio Dabanga that there were casualties on El Wadi Street in Omdurman as a result of RSF shells fired from Bahri, while the water supply continues to be interrupted in northern Omdurman due to the bombing of water station in Omdurman.

According to the latest update of the International Organisation for Migration's Displacement Tracking Matrix, more than 4,633,930 people have been displaced in Sudan, as of October 24. 3,182,405 people have been reportedly displaced from Khartoum state, 670,066 from South Darfur, and 184,430 from Central Darfur.