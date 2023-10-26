Liberia: Prince Walker Promise Blackman Warriors FC U.S.$10k If...

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prince Walker Group of Companies, Prince Opoku Walker has promised to give Liberia Football Association second division outfit Black Man Warrior (BMW) football club a sum of US$10,000.

Walker who is a former footballer said the said amount will be given the club if the team wins the LFA second division league title.

Walker who was in attendance on Tuesday at the VIP of the ATS to witness the Warrior's game against Pags FC which ended 2-0 in favor of Coach Abraham Sese's boys told the players and official of the club after their victory that he was impressed with the team's performance.

Walker, commonly known as the humanitarian without borders, a member of BMW told the management he was impressed with the team'sattitudes exhibited by the players during the match.

He encouraged the team to keep the spirit of togetherness, nothing that with unity and togetherness, they will keep winning.

To achieve their goals, Walker told the players that they will have to work together as a team.

He also made available 200 United States Dollars as appreciation to the entire playing body for the win, and promised to give the team 20 pairs of boots before the start of the second phase.

Currently Blackman Warriors is sited 2nd on the league table with 16 points from seven points two points behind league leaders Shaita FC with 18 points.

The winner of the LFA second division gets promoted to the first division and pockets US$10,000 as cash prize.

With Walker promised to BMW FC they will take home a sum of US $ 20,000 at the end of the season if they are crowned champions.