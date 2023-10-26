Liberia: Prince Walker Promise Blackman Warriors FC U.S.$10k If...

26 October 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Prince Walker Group of Companies, Prince Opoku Walker has promised to give Liberia Football Association second division outfit Black Man Warrior (BMW) football club a sum of US$10,000.

Walker who is a former footballer said the said amount will be given the club if the team wins the LFA second division league title.

Walker who was in attendance on Tuesday at the VIP of the ATS to witness the Warrior's game against Pags FC which ended 2-0 in favor of Coach Abraham Sese's boys told the players and official of the club after their victory that he was impressed with the team's performance.

Walker, commonly known as the humanitarian without borders, a member of BMW told the management he was impressed with the team'sattitudes exhibited by the players during the match.

He encouraged the team to keep the spirit of togetherness, nothing that with unity and togetherness, they will keep winning.

To achieve their goals, Walker told the players that they will have to work together as a team.

He also made available 200 United States Dollars as appreciation to the entire playing body for the win, and promised to give the team 20 pairs of boots before the start of the second phase.

Currently Blackman Warriors is sited 2nd on the league table with 16 points from seven points two points behind league leaders Shaita FC with 18 points.

The winner of the LFA second division gets promoted to the first division and pockets US$10,000 as cash prize.

With Walker promised to BMW FC they will take home a sum of US $ 20,000 at the end of the season if they are crowned champions.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.