Liberia: Monrovia Gets New Sports City

Monrovia — The PHP community in District seven Montserrdo County is now one of the newest communities to benefit from infrastructure boost within the sporting sector under Liberia's Chief Patron of Sports George Weah.

Named and styled the PHP Sports Park and recreational center is now a new recreational hub and a place to tour or visit.

Described by many as the new sports city along the coast, very attractive, modern and of international standards, the recreational facility has added a new look to the entire community and Country at large in part of Liberia.

Unlike before, the new facility located at the infamous Redemption road but now transformed will no longer remind Liberians of its dark past.

Directly situated at the sea side, the eye catching facility has a place for everyone in the society to enjoy ahead of its full completion and dedication.

The facility has a very solid revetment wall to prevent further sea encroachment from the area as well as modern parking lots.

Other facilities include , a grand stand, for parade and eyes right purposes, mini football fields with artificial turfs, basketball courts, shopping center including a refreshing and comfortable sitting capacity for relaxation and other recreational purposes and many others.

Upon full completion and dedication, residents of the PHP and surrounding communities will have all reasons to appreciate the government for such a meaningful project and will join ranks with the people of Airfield, Old Road, Congo Town, West Point and Clara Town among others who continue to enjoy and benefit from such sporting and recreational facilities under the leadership of President George Weah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As part of additional infrastructure boost within the sector, plans are also in the making along with the Liberia Football Association to construct mini sports facilities with artificial turfs across rural Liberia.

Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Lofa and other parts of Montserrado Counties are potential beneficiaries of sporting infrastructure according to the President of the Liberia Football Association, Mustapha Raji as future plans in line with the government is aimed at constructing mini stadium with artificial turfs across the fifteen political subdivisions of the Country.

Meanwhile, The new sporting City along the coast ahead of its official completion and dedication has already captured the attention of the Liberian people in general including the sporting sector as they all cant wait to commence the enjoyment of yet another new sports and recreational facility as part of infrastructure boost under the CDC led government led by President George Weah.

Infrastructure development continues to remain one of the strongest pillars of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change led government.

Under the leadership of President George Weah, the Liberian people continue to see tangible infrastructure developments in key sectors as the sporting sector, the background of the former world best player, George Weah is of no exception.