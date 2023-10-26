Nigeria: MSF Offers 146-Bed Facility, Free Treatment for Diphtheria Patients in Kano

26 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani Ibrahim Paki

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said it has provided a 146-bed facility to complement the government's effort to fight the deadly diphtheria disease in Kano State.

Kano tops the list of 20 states with 7,000 diphtheria cases out of about 15,060 recorded in the country, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

An MSF official in Kano, Dr Hashim Jumua Omer, said the NGO provided a 56-bed facility at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in the state and another 90-bed capacity at Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital (MMSH).

"So far, we have 90 medical personnel at MMSH and 53 at IDH. These people work 24/7," he said.

Dr Omer also said though the virus affects all categories of age groups, children between 4-14 years are more vulnerable.

He appealed to parents to quickly report any suspected case of the disease to the hospital to avoid its further spread.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.