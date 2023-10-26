Ghana: Bantama Assembly Members Honour Asenso - Boakye

The Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye has been honoured by the assembly members of the Bantama Sub-Metro of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

The honour, according to the assembly members of the eight electoral areas of the Sub-Metro, is in recognition of the unprecedented development brought to the Bantama Constituency by their current Member of Parliament.

Presenting a citation of honour to the MP, the assembly members said Mr Asenso-Boakye who has been on the seat for just three years, has performed incredibly better than any Member of Parliament the constituency has had under the 4th Republic.

The assembly members cited the construction and aphalting of major roads; construction of several Astro Turf Football Pitches; giving scholarship to needy students; provision of industrial machines for shoe makers, hairdressers, tailors/seamstresses; presentation of ambulance to health facilities and a vehicle to the Bantama NHIS as some of the strides made by the MP.

The assembly members again expressed great appreciation to their MP for lobbying for the construction of the Atafoa bridge where commuters, over years, have suffered flooding leading to the death of some who attempted to cross during the heavy overflows.

Speaking on behalf of the assembly members, Mr Francis Amoako, Chairman of the Bantama Sub-Metro indicated that "we have not seen any MP who has brought us, the people of Bantama, this kind of development the MP has brought to us within this short period. We all have to support him to do more for us."

Responding to the assembly members' gesture, the Bantama MP and Minister of Works and Housing, said the move by the assembly members had motivated him to do more for his people.

He thanked them for acknowledging what he described as his 'modest contributions' to the development of Bantama.

Mr Asenso-Boakye charged Ghanaians to recognise that the growth and development of the country was a shared responsibility, stressing that every Ghanaian must do their part to support the government to achieve the progress they all seek for.

"The development we see in places like the Europe has been achieved through the payment of taxes. I pray we support government with honest payment of our taxes. Now, when the people pay their taxes, all hands that have part to play in putting them into the best use for the growth of the country, must do so," he said.