Ghana: Repent, Conform to Norms ...Prophet Ansah to LGBTQ+ Practitioners

The Vice Chairman of the Papaase Number '2' Area Local Council of Churches, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, Prophet Owusu Ansah, has urged persons engaged in LGBTQ+ activities to have a change of heart and repent before the passage of the Bill into law.

The Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer LGBTQ+ Bill which is currently at the consideration stage before Parliament when passed, would criminalise such activities as well as prevent its promotion and advocacy.

He said, by this understanding, there was no place for them anymore in the Ghanaian society to engage in such acts, hence his call on them to repent and conform to the norms, cultural and religious values of the Ghanaian society.

Prof. Ansah who is the General Overseer of the Christ on Top International Church made this call at the launch of his 25th anniversary in pastoral work at Papaase on Sunday.

The year-long anniversary would kick-start with general cleaning, free medical screening, community engagements, sports activities and Bible competitions among churches in the area.

He indicated that even though those engaged in the LGBTQ+ activities are human beings who decided to live care free lives, they must not be left to their fate but rather helped to see the light of God and turn a new leaf for the betterment of their own future.

"They need our prayers and support at this crucial time that the Bill when passed would deal ruthlessly with them once caught or arrested over such issues," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Religiously he said, since it was also against the moral teachings of both the Bible and the Quran, the perpetuators must be aware that the wrath of God would descend heavily on them not only in the court room but also on the judgment day.

Professor Ansah lamented that the youth of today must not be left in the hands of their peers, but rather respectable people with clean records to serve as their mentors or role models.

The country, he explained has gone far on its democratisation process and this is not the time to waste the country's scarce resources on people who have refused to listen to wisdom adding "we do not need such acts in the country as such the church is fully behind the law makers for quick passage of the law."

The General Overseer commended the chiefs and people of the area for the support and pledged to further cement that bond for socio-economic development of the area.

Very Reverend Gideon Boakye in his sermon, charged the congregation not to create problems for their pastors, but rather submit support and also offer specific prayers and thanks for them to deliver.