Liberia Ranks 112th Out of 142 in Rule of Law Index

Liberia has been ranked 112 places out of 142 in the Rule of Law Index, released on Wednesday, October 25 by the World Justice Project (WJP). Regionally, Liberia ranks 19th out of 34 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The region's top performer is Rwanda (ranked 41st out of 142 globally), followed by Namibia and Mauritius. The three countries with the lowest scores in the region are Mauritania, Cameroon, and Democratic Republic of the Congo (138th globally).

In the last year, 20 out of 34 countries declined in Sub-Saharan Africa. Of those 20 countries, 10 had also declined in the previous year. Among low-income countries, Liberia ranks 9th out of 18.

This latest finding according to WJP, indicates that the rule of law has once again eroded in a majority of countries this year, according to the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index 2023.

This is the sixth consecutive Index marking global declines in the rule of law. This year alone, the rule of law declined in 59% of countries surveyed.

However, Liberia is among the minority of countries to see its Rule of Law Index score increase this year.

Since 2016, rule of law has fallen in 78% of countries studied. The rule of law factor to decline most between 2016 and 2023 is Fundamental Rights--down in 77% of countries, including Liberia.

Over the past seven years, Index scores for Constraints on Government Powers have fallen in 74% of countries--including Liberia. Around the world, legislatures, judiciaries, and civil society--including the media--have all lost ground on checking executive power, the Index shows.

These and other authoritarian trends continued in 2023, but they are slowing, with fewer countries declining in 2022 and 2023 than in earlier years.

Constraints on Government Powers fell in 56% of countries, compared to 58% in 2022 and 70% in 2021. Likewise, a smaller majority of countries saw overall rule of law declines in this year (59%) as compared to the last two (61% and 74%).

A smaller majority of countries (56%) also experienced a decline in Fundamental Rights again this year, compared to 2022 (66%).

On the other hand, declines in the functioning of justice systems are now expanding.

Two thirds of countries (66%) saw their Index scores for Civil Justice fall this year, up from 61% of countries last year. Greater justice delays and weaker enforcement are largely to blame. Meanwhile, scores for Criminal Justice also fell in slightly more countries this year (56%) than last year (55%).

Liberia bucked the trend and is among those that saw an improvement in its Civil Justice score.

"The world remains gripped by a rule of law recession characterized by executive overreach, curtailing of human rights, and justice systems that are failing to meet people's needs," said WJP co-founder and president William H. Neukom. "People around the world are paying the price."

Global rankings and trends

Globally, the top-ranked country in the 2023 WJP Rule of Law Index is Denmark, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Germany. The country with the lowest score is Venezuela, then Cambodia, Afghanistan, Haiti, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Liberia's WJP Rule of Law Index rankings

Overall score global rank: 112 / 142

Overall score regional rank: 19 / 34

Factor score rankings:

(1 is best in WJP Rule of Law Index rankings)

To see Liberia's performance across all 44 sub-factors the Index measures, visit: https://www.worldjusticeproject.org/rule-of-law-index/country/2023/Liberia

Explore the full rankings and findings of the 2023 World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index at: www.worldjusticeproject.org/rule-of-law-index/.