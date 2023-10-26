Nigeria: Premium Times Journalist, 14 Others Trained On Climate Reporting

The 15 journalists participated in a three-day capacity-building workshop in Abuja to strengthen media capacity for better climate change reporting.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter, Abdulqudus Ogundapo, has been selected for a Climate Change project of the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) with support from the Public Affairs section of the US Embassy, Abuja.

Mr Ogundapo was selected alongside 14 other journalists across different newsrooms in Nigeria.

The CJID said it will mentor fellows on the climate change project to acquire the necessary knowledge, skills and tools needed to hold the government accountable for climate change issues in Nigeria.

Programme Director of CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, said in a statement on Monday, that the CJID has trained up to 100 journalists and researchers on climate change and environmental reporting this year.

"This new cohort of 15 journalists/researchers, has brought the total number of journalists we have trained on climate change and environmental reporting to 100 this year alone in Nigeria and Ghana. Over the past years, we have trained over 500 in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia," he said.

"I am particularly excited about this work because we are able to host this training with the kind support of the public diplomacy department of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja.

"While congratulating our new set of climate change fellows, I am happy to announce that following this workshop, we will be selecting a few fellows for investigative story grants between $700 and $1000 each to execute story ideas on climate change and environmental issues in Nigeria."

Workshop

Meanwhile, the 15 journalists participated in a three-day capacity-building workshop in Abuja to strengthen media capacity for better climate change reporting.

According to the CJID, the workshop was organized to equip the fellows with imperative knowledge, skills, and tools for reporting climate change issues in the country.

At the training, the fellows were exposed to investigative skills needed for reporting climate change and how to hold the government accountable for its actions and inactions.

The facilitators also trained the fellows on how to identify issues in climate change and call the attention of the government to the effects of climate change on the environment.