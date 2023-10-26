Nigeria: Amidst Extreme Climatic Events, Rice Farmers Commence Paddy Harvesting

Rice and maize are major staple foods (grains) widely consumed across many households in Nigeria.

It is the season of rice paddy harvesting in Nigeria, and many farmers have commenced the process of harvesting, parboiling and bagging their commodities this year.

Despite grappling with uncertainty due to fluctuating weather patterns recorded through drought and excess rainfall, witnessed through the second and third quarters of the year, PREMIUM TIMES observed that both rice and maize farmers across agrarian communities in Nasarawa State were able to afloat amidst rising cost of transportation and farm inputs.

Rice and maize are major staple foods (grains) widely consumed across many households in Nigeria. Aside from this, maize is also a major ingredient required for livestock feed formulation.

Amidst inflationary pressure in the country, the price of commodities has maintained an upward trend over the last decade.

Ironically, at 5.2 million metric tons, Nigeria is the 14th largest rice producer in the world, and the highest producer in Africa, followed by Egypt with a production output of 3.8 million metric tons, data published by the United States Department of Agriculture showed.

In September and October, as our correspondent travelled across farming communities such as Doma, Assakio, Shabu, Akwanga, and Agabija among others in the Lafia Local Government Area, it was observed that while some rice farmers battled with the challenges of the overflowing river, the farmers also registered concerns of rain seizure at the onset of the planting season this year.

However, some clusters of farmers who adopted climate-smart rice farming, described as "Bokashi and Biochar, introduced to them by Sasakawa Africa Association were seen harvesting rice paddies in October.

After several interviews with farmers, it was gathered that "Bokashi and Biochar" are two technologies introduced to rice farmers in Nasarawa State to help amend depleted soils and reduce carbon emissions from rice fields.

"The soil amendment technologies serve more-or-less as organic manure to the soil. Helps improve the structure and other soil properties. They also help retain soil moisture and increase fertility over a long period," says Mariam Aliyu, SAA Program Assistant on Regenerative Agriculture.

She explained that the materials required for the technology are affordable and readily available to farmers.

For the preparation of Bokashi, she listed the materials required to include rice husk, fermented dairy products, fruit waste, and yeast.

These are mixed, she said would fast-track to decomposition in an airtight container, hence helping to improve soil condition for farming and curb usage of inorganic fertilisers.

On the other hand, the farmer said "Biochar" is made by burning rice husk under pyrolysis --burning in the absence of oxygen.

After attaining the required burning level of the rice husk, the set-up is allowed to cool and further activated with either compost, animal manure or bokashi, she said.

"Farmers used bokashi with biochar by mixing and incorporating it on the farmland during land preparation," Ms Aliyu said.

During the tour, PREMIUM TIMES observed that several farmers, both old and young, male and female, were seen in their farms threshing harvested rice paddies, while dozens of farmers at different locations were also seen parboiling threshed grains, sun-drying and bagging for sales.

