Nigeria: Paris 2024 - Nigeria Judo Federation Invites 16 Judokas for Olympic Qualifiers

The Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) says it has invited 16 athletes to camp ahead of the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers in Cameroon and Senegal next November.

The first Olympic Qualifiers will take place from 9 to 12 November 2023 in Senegal while the second qualifier is billed for 18 to 19 November in Cameroon.

In an exclusive interview the Technical Director of NJF, Amos Iliya told PREMIUM TIMES that camp would open in Bauchi on 28 October.

Mr Iliya said that the 16 Judokas comprise eight men and eight women, adding that five coaches will handle the national camp.

The former National Champion said, "The national camp in Bauchi is to enable the Nigeria Judo Federation to train and select Judokas that will represent Nigeria in the forthcoming Olympics qualifiers in Senegal on 9th to 12th of November and in Cameroon from 18th to 19th November.

"For Nigeria to qualify and be on the podium by his grace, the Nigerian Judo Federation has decided to invite 18 judokas and five coaches to handle the training camp."

Invited Judokas:

Men - Airueghian Odion Bright (+100kg), Damini Micah (-100kg), Cyprian Miracle (-90kg), Abdulrahman Ejeba (-81kg), Samuel Ayowole (-73kg), Taiwo Aremu (-73kg), Michael Agbo (-66kg) and Kehinde Aremu (-66kg).

Women - Mba Chinwe Stellamaris (+78kg), Egiro-Oghene Irene (+78kg), Enku Ewa Ekuta (-63kg), Amara Bella Udeza (-63kg), Immaculate Nelson (-57kg), Miracle Eziedu (-57kg), Franca Audu (-52kg), Charity Jatau (-52kg) and Selere Mathias (-48kg)

Coaches - Suleman Musa, Cathrine Ewa, Toyin Ojo, Christy Aremu, and Bobo Igonawari.