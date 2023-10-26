Ghana: GFA Condemns Violence, Misconduct at Match Venues

25 October 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has condemned acts of violence and misconduct that occurred at some match venues during the Premier League Matchday six games.

Following the match reports from all match venues, the GFA assured the sporting public that there will be a strong action from the appropriate organs of the GFA against culprits in accordance with the GFA Disciplinary Code and relevant Competition Regulations.

"The sporting judicial proceedings and its sanctions regime will be strictly enforced," the FA statement said.

The statement reminded clubs, team officials, and supporters of their responsibilities and duties to exhibit behaviours of respect, fairplay, and tolerance before, during, and after all football matches at all times.

"Clubs are urged and encouraged to join the association in the quest to further educate all stakeholders, including club supporters on the provisions of the Disciplinary Code and the sanctions their misconduct pose to the clubs."

"Supporters are further reminded that there are processes for redress for all issues, which they should allow the management of their clubs to pursue officially," the statement added.

The FA statement also to commend the security services for their professionalism, protection, and patience during the incidents.

"The association further assures the security services of cooperation to effect arrest of persons who violate national laws at games and take them through the criminal justice system," it added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.