Ghana: GFA Condemns Violence, Misconduct at Match Venues

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has condemned acts of violence and misconduct that occurred at some match venues during the Premier League Matchday six games.

Following the match reports from all match venues, the GFA assured the sporting public that there will be a strong action from the appropriate organs of the GFA against culprits in accordance with the GFA Disciplinary Code and relevant Competition Regulations.

"The sporting judicial proceedings and its sanctions regime will be strictly enforced," the FA statement said.

The statement reminded clubs, team officials, and supporters of their responsibilities and duties to exhibit behaviours of respect, fairplay, and tolerance before, during, and after all football matches at all times.

"Clubs are urged and encouraged to join the association in the quest to further educate all stakeholders, including club supporters on the provisions of the Disciplinary Code and the sanctions their misconduct pose to the clubs."

"Supporters are further reminded that there are processes for redress for all issues, which they should allow the management of their clubs to pursue officially," the statement added.

The FA statement also to commend the security services for their professionalism, protection, and patience during the incidents.

"The association further assures the security services of cooperation to effect arrest of persons who violate national laws at games and take them through the criminal justice system," it added.