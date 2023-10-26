Ghana: Aduana Stars Player Calls for Patience Among Home Fans

25 October 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Aduana Stars striker, Gabriel Akwesi Mensah, is filled with mixed emotions despite winning their epic betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) matchday six encounter against Accra Great Olympics at the Dormaa Park on Sunday.

Mensah featured in Sunday's Aduana Stars 3-1 thrashing that ended Accra Great Olympics unbeaten record as of the weekend preceding the match day six matches despite an early scare from the visiting team.

The win saw the Dormaa side overtake the Wonder Club after tying on nine points but with superior goal advantage over Olympics.

However, the behaviour of Aduana fans on the match day left a sour taste in the mouth of football lovers, including Mensah who has since called for patience among them.

It was a difficult game for both sides after a heavy downpour had rendered the playing surface soggy and made ball control extremely difficult.

That notwithstanding, a brief moment of magic saw Olympics go ahead with a great strike from Emmanuel Antw,i but ended as 3-1 losers at the end of 90 minutes.

Supporters of the home team pelted the visiting team with various object as Olympics goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, sustained an injury after an object hit the back of his leg.

That and many other hostile atmospheres were described as unfortunate by the striker who indicated that it was important for the club's fan base to be patient during matches.

In a post-match interview with the media, Mensah said: "We want to appeal to the fans to be patient sometimes. When they put up such behaviours, we the players also find things tough when we go away to play matches."

Commenting on the game, the Aduana Stars striker admitted the beginning was tough.

"The game wasn't bad. The beginning was quite tough as the rain affected play. However, we remained focused to get a win because our points buildup was not good."

"We were focused andwanted to win at all cost. We thank God we won but we appeal to the fans to be patient to avoid the difficult situations we go through on away games."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.