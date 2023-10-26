Ghana: Aduana Stars Player Calls for Patience Among Home Fans

Aduana Stars striker, Gabriel Akwesi Mensah, is filled with mixed emotions despite winning their epic betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) matchday six encounter against Accra Great Olympics at the Dormaa Park on Sunday.

Mensah featured in Sunday's Aduana Stars 3-1 thrashing that ended Accra Great Olympics unbeaten record as of the weekend preceding the match day six matches despite an early scare from the visiting team.

The win saw the Dormaa side overtake the Wonder Club after tying on nine points but with superior goal advantage over Olympics.

However, the behaviour of Aduana fans on the match day left a sour taste in the mouth of football lovers, including Mensah who has since called for patience among them.

It was a difficult game for both sides after a heavy downpour had rendered the playing surface soggy and made ball control extremely difficult.

That notwithstanding, a brief moment of magic saw Olympics go ahead with a great strike from Emmanuel Antw,i but ended as 3-1 losers at the end of 90 minutes.

Supporters of the home team pelted the visiting team with various object as Olympics goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, sustained an injury after an object hit the back of his leg.

That and many other hostile atmospheres were described as unfortunate by the striker who indicated that it was important for the club's fan base to be patient during matches.

In a post-match interview with the media, Mensah said: "We want to appeal to the fans to be patient sometimes. When they put up such behaviours, we the players also find things tough when we go away to play matches."

Commenting on the game, the Aduana Stars striker admitted the beginning was tough.

"The game wasn't bad. The beginning was quite tough as the rain affected play. However, we remained focused to get a win because our points buildup was not good."

"We were focused andwanted to win at all cost. We thank God we won but we appeal to the fans to be patient to avoid the difficult situations we go through on away games."