Ghana: UN 78th Anniv. Marked in Accra

A flag raising ceremony to climax the 78 years anniversary of the United Nations (UN) has been held in Accra, with a call on Ghanaians to foster peace and unity in the lead up to the 2024 General Election.

Dubbed UN Day, it was organised under the localised theme: "Accelerating action towards the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda: Ghana's contributions for a peaceful, prosperous, progressive and sustainable future."

It was informed on the theme of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and the sustainability for all."

The event brought together all UN agencies and government institutions to mark the continuous collaboration and cooperation in promoting peace and security in the country and the world at large.

The UN Day is celebrated annually to highlight the achievements and challenges of the global community, established to safeguard peace from scourges of war, protect human rights, establish the framework for international justice and promote economic and social progress.

UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Mr Charles Abani, said next year's election in Ghana was a test to the country's democratic credentials in the face of regional challenges to democracy.

He said: "Elections represent citizenship's power to reflect, choose and act for their country and for the future."

Mr Abani said "this can only be possible when there is peace and stability, freedom, tolerance and respect for one another - essential prerequisites for holding free and fair elections and upholding Ghana's reputation as a leader for democracy in the region".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The UN, he said, would support Ghana's electoral process to promote inclusive, transparent, and credible elections that will reflect the will of the people and contribute to the country's peace and stability.

In collaboration with the National Peace Council, Mr Abani noted that the UN had launched a peace campaign to promote peace and hold key stakeholders accountable to pledge for peace before, during and after the presidential and parliamentary elections in the country.

"We call on all partners to join the campaign as we prepare to roll out activities to amplify messages of peace, tolerance, and respect during the period of election," Mr Abani stated.

He commended Ghana for its role in conflict prevention, post-conflict reconstruction and strengthening of governance, and enhancing global peace and security for sustainable and inclusive development, particularly in Africa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, called for increased cooperation and collaboration to confront challenges impeding the growth and development of countries across the world.

"We must all work toward ensuring peace and prosperity while making use of technological innovation for progress and sustainability. The need for each one to play their part cannot be overemphasized," she stated.