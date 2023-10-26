Ghana: 5th CAMHA Games Held to Create Awareness On Mental Health

Care and Action for Mental Health in Africa (CAMHA), Ghanaian based healthcare non-governmental organization, held the fifth edition of its annual games atthe Madina Astro Turf in Accra last week.

The games attracted three psychiatric hospitals- Accra, Pantang and Ankaful to compete in football, table tennis and volleyball.

At the end, Accra Psychiatric won the football games, followed by Ankaful in second position with Pantang settling for the third position.

In volleyball, Ankaful placed first with Accra Psychiatric and Pantang coming second and third respectively.

Pantang won the table tennis with Ankaful and Accra placing second and third in that order.

They received trophies and medals for the efforts.

The Acting Director of Administration at the Mental Health Authority (MHA),Mr Julius B. Kuusaalesuo, said the authority, since October 2 this year has held several activities to sensitise Ghanaians on their mental health.

He said the authority recognised the role sports played in the prevention of mental health diseases and commended the organisers for bringing all the mental health facilities together to participate in sporting activities.

He mentioned that one out of every eight Ghanaians suffered from mental health disease, hence attention must be given to the condition.

The Project Coordinator of CAMHA, Ebenezer AkonnorFianko,said the aim of the games was to bring patients and staff from the three psychiatric hospitals together to promote engagements and encourage patients and staff to participate in sports and physical activities for their mental wellbeing.

Mr Fianko, who is also a registered mental nurse in the United Kingdom, saidinvolvement of physical, formal and structured recreational activities in any form was to improve the physical health and their mental wellbeing.

Also present at the event were delegates from Italy and the United Kingdom, representing a non-governmental organisation, Association National for Social I integration (ANPIS).

ANPIS presented awards to the captains of each football team to serve as a motivation to patients of the three psychiatric hospitals, and give them hope towards their recovery.