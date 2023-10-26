Ghana: Palestine Ambassador Calls for Cessation of Hostilities

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Abdulfatah K. Alsattari, has called for cessation of hostilities between Israel and the Hamaz Group in Gaza for the sake of humanity.

He said the attacks which had resulted in the deaths and injuries of thousands of people were crimes against humanity and human rights violation as such the global community must speak against it.

At a news conference in Accra on Monday, and attended by the Palestinian Community in Ghana, Ghanaian Community friends and affiliates of State of Palestine, the Ambassador said the conflict started in 1967 and continued to persist because about 87 per cent of the land belonging to Palestine had been taken over by Israel.

He said it was unfortunate that over the years, Israel had resorted to an apartheid regime leading to the killing, and destruction of thousands of houses.

"From October 7, 2023 till date over 5000 people have been killed including women and children, over 15,000 injured and thousands of houses destroyed due to the war, he added.

Mr Alsattari said the occupation of their land and the constant shelling were crimes against humanity, and urged countries to stand up for justice.

The war between Israel and Palestine would not end until the Palestine state is recognised.

He said the Palestinian people were in for peace, "one day Palestine will be free he added."

Mr Alsattari stated that in efforts to ensure peace, former President Yasser Arafat signed peace agreement, but the Israelis did not agree to that.

He commended countries, including Ghana, African Union (AU) for their support in promoting the cause of Palestine over the years.

Palestinian militant group, Hamas, On October 7, this year launched its assault on Israel, killing at more than 1,000 people and taking about 200 hostages in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday.

A stunned Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister, saying the country was now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an "unprecedented price."