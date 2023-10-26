Ghana: Lands Minister Leads Govt, Private Sector Delegation to 2023 China Mining Conference On Investment Drive

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, is leading a delegation of government officials and individuals from the private sector, to the 25th China Mining Conference and Exhibition to be held in Tianjin, China, from October 26-28, 2023.

Since its inception in 1999, the Conference, which brings together governments, investors and other industry players, has become one of the foremost and influential mining forum across the globe. This year, more than 10,000 delegates and 400 exhibitors are expected to attend the conference, which is being held under the theme "Innovation promotes high quality development of mining."

Ahead of the conference, the minister yesterday met some selected mining investors to make a pitch for investment in Ghana's mining industry.

The minister will according to a statement also visit the operational sites and meet the senior leadership of some of the Chinese mining companies with interest in Ghana, including the Shandong Gold Group, operators of the Cardinal Namdini Project, Chifeng Jilong, owners of Golden Star Resources, and Tianyuan Manganese Industry Group, operators of Ghana Manganese Ltd.

The minister will join the Chinese Minister for Natural Resources, Mr Wang Guang Hua, and the chairman of the China Mining Association, organisers of the conference, for the formal opening of the conference.

He will, also, participate in a Minister to Minister Forum, where he will speak on developments in the Ghanaian mining industry, especially as it relates to green minerals.

At the Country Promotion Session on Friday, the minister will speak on the theme, "Leveraging over a century of mining to enhance value addition for the development of Ghana", where he will make a case for increased investment in the value chain of the mining industry in Ghana, particularly value addition.

This is the first time the conference is being held fully in-person since the pandemic, and Ghana is taking advantage of it to promote her mining industry to support the country's recovery.

Other members of the delegation include the Board Chairperson and the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), and members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Mines and Energy.