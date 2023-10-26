Ghana: NGO Calls for Urgent Actions to Address Challenges of Dam Spillage Victims

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Visionary Norman Foundation, yesterday called on the government to take urgent and decisive actions to address the looming health danger posed to victims affected in the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

Consequently, it recommends the immediate provision of clean and safe drinking water to the affected communities, deployment of medical teams to conduct health assessments, provide necessary medical care, and administer vaccines where required.

It also suggested a public health education and awareness campaigns on water purification, sanitation, and hygiene practices to prevent further outbreaks of waterborne diseases, in a press statement signed and issued by its Executive Director, Abraham Norman Nortey, in Accra.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent and ongoing public health crisis resulting from the Akosombo Dam spillage in parts of the Volta Region. The flooding caused by this unfortunate incident has had devastating effects on the affected communities, and the repercussions on public health are now becoming increasingly alarming.

Reports from the ground indicate that cases of waterborne diseases, such as cholera and typhoid, are on the rise in these flood-affected areas, and the contamination of water sources due to the flooding poses an imminent risk to the lives and health of the residents in these communities," the statement said.

The public health practitioner urged the government to immediately deploy medical teams to conduct health assessments, provide necessary medical care and administer vaccines where required, saying; "we understand the significant challenges involved in managing such a crisis but the safety and well-being of the affected communities are of paramount importance."

"We believe that your prompt intervention and collaboration with relevant stakeholders will go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the affected residents and preventing further harm," he noted.

Mr Nortey further expressed his NGO's preparedness to offer support, resources, and expertise required to assist in bringing solution to the situation swiftly and effectively.

"Our foundation is committed to creating a society where everyone has access to essential needs, healthcare, and equal opportunities for growth and development, and this aligns with your mission to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens," it assured.