Ghana: GWCL Celebrates 3 Customers for Prompt Payment of Bills

Takoradi — Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has celebrated three customers in Takoradi in the Western Region for their prompt payment of bills, loyalty and commitment to the company.

The commercial customers were Takoradi Flour Mills and Atlantic Hotel, while Mr Paul Krah, also known as Nana Katekyire, chief of Manso in the Wassa Fiase Traditional at PT63, Ketan Sekondi, was honoured in the domestic category.

They each received a customised clock, mugs and box of tissue.

The event was part of GWCL's customer service month celebration meant to honour dedicated customers.

Speaking at separate ceremonies on Thursday, Deputy Managing Director of GWCL, Special Duties, Mr Collins Nuamah, thanked the recipients for their collaboration and paying their bills promptly.

The Regional Chief Manager, Mac-Doe Hanyabui, reported that during the dry seasons, the company experienced water shortages in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality and beyond, because there were inadequate water at the dam sites at Daboase and Inchaban, coupled with galamsey activities on River Pra.

He said although the production capacity of the Daboase was about 27,000 cubic metres daily, the plant could generated only 8,000 cubic metres.

He added, "Fortunately, construction is ongoing for a new plant with the capacity of 100,000 cubic metres. The project will be completed by 2025, and the problem of irregular water would be a thing of the past. So be patient with us."

At Takoradi Flour Mills, the production Manager, Nazeer Khan Kundakooli, complained about the quality of water and that sometimes "there are deposits of sand and signs of turbidity".

He added that on some occasions, water supply was irregular, especially during harmattan, and they had to buy water outside.

Mr Kundakooli requested for a dedicated pipeline to maintain regular supply of water at Flour Mills, saying, "We need water for our processes."

Chief Accountant, Edward Quarmina Howard, appreciated the cooperation with Ghana Water, especially during challenging periods.

At Atlantic Hotel, the General Manager, Pradeep Kumar, also complained about the quality of water, and noted the efforts Ghana Water was making to improve the situation.

Later, in an interview with Ghanaian Times, the Communications Manager in Western Region, Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, appealed to customers to pay their water bills with dispatch to keep Ghana Water in business.

He said, "Payment of bills keeps the engine of the company running, and once payment of bills ceases, the company stops operating and Ghana will grind to a halt."

"GWCL is no longer a subvented organisation and we rely solely on the bills paid by customers to buy chemicals in millions of dollars, maintain our plants, and fuel our vehicles and to pay our staff on monthly basis."