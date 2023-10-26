Ghana: First Lady Appeals to Merck for Training More Radiologists for Ghana

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has made a passionate appeal to Merck Foundation, to help train more radiologists in Ghana to effectively and efficiently take care of the health needs of Ghanaians.

According to her, Ghana has only three radiologists who were medical doctors specialised in diagnosing and treating injuries and diseases using medical imaging (radiology) procedures such as X-rays, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography (PET), and ultrasound, and revealed that two were on retirement, leaving only one in active service.

"We urgently need to train an interventional radiologist. The candidates are ready, all we need is an opportunity to undertake the training and this is my appeal to the Foundation," she said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo made the appeal in her keynote speech during a high-level panel meeting of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit during the opening of the 10th edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary held in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.

Eleven First ladies from different African countries, including Rebecca Akufo-Addo, First Lady of Botswana, Neo Jane Masisi, Mrs Angelina Nda Yishimiye of Burundi, Dr Debora Katisa Carvalho of Cabo Verde, Mrs Brigitte Touadera of Central African Republic, Mrs Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow of the Gambia, and Mrs Clar Marie Weah of Liberia.

The rest were Mrs Monica Chakwera of Malawi, Mrs Maria De Fatima Villa Nova of Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, and Mrs Denise Nyakeru Tshiekedi of the Republic of the Congo, who joined virtually.

Over 500 participants, including healthcare providers, policy makers, academia, researchers, and media from more than 70 countries in Africa and Asia attended the Luminary organised by Merck Foundation in collaboration with Tata Memorial Centre and Krishna Vishwa Vidyapeeth University to discuss and share different strategies and programmes to empower women and youth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education, Support Girl Education and Break Infertility Stigma in Africa and developing countries.

The conference, which coincided with the 6th Anniversary celebration of the Foundation, would include a First Ladies High Level Panel which would enable the First Ladies to discuss challenges and solutions in building healthcare capacity, especially in Oncology, in developing countries

"The Partnership has expanded the capacity of my office with the Merck Foundation More than a Mother campaign and had helped Ghanaians become more open to the infertility topic which has always been a taboo in our African continent, seeking help and preventing stigma," she added.

The other First Ladies shared experiences from their respective countries on how the "Merck Foundation More than a Mother" campaign had improved infertility in their communities and appreciated the Foundation for the comprehensive impacts made while they assured their commitment to do more.

Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, the Chief Executive Offer of Merck Foundation, assured the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, that Ghana's request to train radiologists would be done while she revealed that some scholarships to 1700 doctors from 50 countries in 42 critical and underserved specialties, such as Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Preventive, Endocrinology, Fertility and Embryology has been given to train doctors in such field.