Ghana: KSHTS Extends Invitation to President to Grace 150th Anniversary

A delegation from Kinbu Senior High Technical School (KSHTS) yesterday paid a courtesy call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The visit led by the headmistress of the school, Ms Sylvia Letcher-Teye, was to formally extend invitation to the President to the school's 150th anniversary celebration.

It was also to seek support from him to address a number of challenges bedeviling the school.

The team was accompanied by the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah and other management members of KSHTS.

Addressing the President, Ms Letcher-Teye said it was a rare privilege to be granted audience with the President of the Land.

She said the visit was to officially invite the President to the school's 150th anniversary which was scheduled for September 28, 2024.

Ms Letcher-Teye said the anniversary would be held in honour of the President who himself is an old student of the school.

She said the school had over the past few years seen improvement in terms of its academic performances jumping from the 20 per cent pass mark to about 30 per cent.

Despite this, she said the school was working hard to further improve on the performance, however, they were confronted a number of challenges.

She said the school's enrollment had increased from 1,200 to about 2,000 students as such needed more facilities to accommodate the numbers.

Ms Letcher-Teye said the school's land had been encroached leaving very small space for their activities, stressing that "we have realised that a lot of people have taken our land and one area is the Octagon and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly buildings."

She said the rest of the land has been occupied by squatters, market women and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The Headmistress said it would be appreciated if the president could use his good office to remove those occupying their land illegally from there to enable the school expand.

"The school needs a modern assembly hall that can accommodate this numbers and then we will also need a boarding facility for the students, so we can control them very well so we can increase the passes in WASSCE," she stated.

The President on his part pledge to do his best to support the school to address some of the challenges enumerated.

He noted that even though the GES and the Ministry of Education were addressing some of the challenges, he was going to use his good office to push for them to expedite action.

"Clearly, you should get some benefits from me being in this seat. Yeah...absolutely you should get something so we will make sure something positive comes out of this our meeting.

The delegation subsequently presented the President with a citation.