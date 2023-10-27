Nigeria: Some Govt Workers Falsify Age Till They're Above 70 Years - Nigerian Governor

26 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

The governor explained why age falsification was rampant.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has decried cases of age falsification within the local government system in the state.

Consequently, Mr Nwifuru said his administration would engage auditors to audit the accounts of all the local government councils in the state.

He stated these while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners who visited him on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

The governor said the development had caused discrepancies in the payment of salaries and retirement benefits within the local government system.

"There is a lot of age falsification in the service, with some people falsifying their age till 70 years and above when they will no longer be productive.

"They falsify their age to remain in service because there is no guarantee that they will receive their benefits when they retire.

"This is what we are trying to discourage by making sure that pensioners duly receive their entitlements," he said.

According to the governor, the situation has caused salaries and pensions to increase simultaneously, saying that this was unacceptable to the government.

"The state government will engage auditors to audit accounts of local government areas in the state," he said.

Mr Nwifuru said he had directed the committee on gratuity payment to state civil servants to extend the deadline until all the gratuities were cleared.

The chairperson of Nigeria Union of Pensioners in the state, Donatus Nwofe, thanked the governor for receiving them, noting that his policies showed that he meant well for the state.

"We commend you for the payment of gratuity arrears of retired workers from 1996 to 2021.

"You have given Ebonyi pensioners hope with this payment, as they can presently offset their medical bills, among other needs.

"They will consequently live longer and you will be appreciated with an award from the state council and the national body of the union," he said.

(NAN)

