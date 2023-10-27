Nigeria Will Save N215bn From Genetically Developed Maize - Govt

Nigeria has introduced a genetically developed maize, an innovation that will counteract the annual loss of $268million (N215bn) due to armyworm attack on existing maize varieties in the country.

It will also save the country a significant foreign exchange in the importation of maize of over 400,000 metric tons and $15.2m annually.

"I am profoundly encouraged by this feat and shall work with the National Agricultural Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and other relevant agriculture and food security stakeholders to ensure that most Nigerian grain farmers have low-cost access to this uniquely innovated and highly profitable maize variety", the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji said at the introduction in Abuja yesterday.

Nnaji said agro biotechnology championed by NABDA focuses on addressing Nigeria food security aspiration.

In his speech, the Director General/CEO of NABDA, Prof. Mustapha Abdullahi said NABDA was created in 2001 with the mission to promote Biotechnology activities that respond positively to national aspirations on food security, job/wealth creation, affordable healthcare delivery, and sustainable environment.