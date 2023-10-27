Ghana, South Africa to Collaborate On Housing and Settlement Development

Ghana and South Africa have affirmed their commitment to partnering on housing, human settlements and urban development.

"> This came during a bilateral meeting between Ghana's Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye and South Africa's Minister for Housing and Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, in Accra.

Mr Kubayi is in Ghana on an official visit to strengthen ties and explore avenues for collaboration between the two countries in the housing sectors.

"> ADVERTISEMENTIn his remarks, Mr Asenso-Boakye said the complexities of housing delivery require urgent, innovative solutions based on mutual government commitments.

"Our joint efforts in pressing issues of slum upgrading, improvement of informal settlements and the lives of those who inhabit them can have a profound impact on the well-being and living conditions of a significant portion of our populations," he noted.

Mr Kubayi stated that South Africa is ready to commit to the new partnership to resolve a myriad of housing delivery challenges.

"To us, this partnership and commitments also include sharing of experiences, knowledge and best practices in the housing sectors of our countries and how we can practicalise the implementations of what we seek to commit," he added.

The visit follows previous fruitful discussions between both Ministers laying the groundwork for collaboration, especially on enhancing housing delivery frameworks.

Besides meeting President Akufo-Addo, Minister Kubayi will also engage in a business session hosted by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre for housing stakeholders.

The two countries aim to work closely to address housing deficiencies through exchanging expertise and cooperative efforts. Their pledge signals a commitment to improving living conditions for all citizens.