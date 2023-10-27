Liberia: Questionable UEFA 'B' Credential for Ansu Keita

A renewed stamina to establish the authenticity of the coaching credentials of Liberia head coach Ansu Keita has been launched.

There are screenshots of WhatsApp messages from the Liberia Football Association (LFA) technical and Youth Development Committee (TYDC) chat room of curricula vitae or curricula vitarum (CVs) submitted by applicants for the vacant position as head coach of Liberia's men's senior national team in 2022.

In his first CV, as seen by this paper, Keita claimed he obtained a UEFA 'B' License from Canada, which was deleted and another CV was submitted with a UEFA 'B' License obtained from England in 2010.

But Keita didn't submit a copy (scan or photocopy) of his license obtained from England. Up to now, such has not been seen by the LFA or other sporting authorities.

Keita has been facing scrutiny and inquiries in recent times about his credentials by coaches and journalists in various chat rooms but showed photos of him and some renowned coaches, including Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp.

He was subsequently selected by the panel headed by LFA executive committee member Ivan G. Brown, who chairs the TYDC.

Keita was unveiled at an elaborate news conference at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium on 25 January 2023.

He signed a two-year contract, worth US$5,000 per month, a win bonus of US$1,500, and monthly internet package of US$150, a feeding allowance of US$500, a gasoline allowance of US$200, US$100 for laundry and US$50 for car wash and a round trip ticket annually to visit his family in Canada.

Keita, who said at the unveiling ceremony that he's God [to perform miracles], has been tasked with qualifying Liberia for the 2023 and 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, 2026 World Cup finals and building a strong local team that will qualify for the next African Nations Championship finals.

But has failed in his first task of qualifying Liberia to the delayed Afcon finals in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

Liberia lost 3-0 to Morocco at the Stade Adrar in Agadir on 17 October 2023 to finish bottom of Group K with a point after three defeats and a draw. South Africa finished second to Morocco.

Under the watchful eyes of Keita, Liberia lost 3-2 to Libya in Khouribga on 14 October 2023 and 3-1 again to Ghana in Accra on 12 September 2023 in Accra international friendlies.

With these results coming out is posing a series of questions on his credentials. Up to now, he has not submitted the actual documents from England.

Keita will hope to achieve his second target when the 2026 World Cup qualifiers begin with Liberia playing Malawi on 17 November 2023 and Equatorial Guinea on 21 November 2023 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe sports complex in Paynesville.

But as it stands, he is yet to convince Liberians, especially the technical side of the Liberia Football Association.