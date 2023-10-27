Liberia: Beach Sports Facility Nearing Completion

A ground once used for the execution of prominent Liberian government officials including the 13 senior government officials executed by the People Redemption Council (PRC) Government in the 1980 coup, has been transformed into a modern sports facility by President George M. Weah 43 years after the execution of the government official on the now modern sports ground.

The then-execution ground is now being turned into a modern beach sports facility by the Government of Liberia to develop the blossoming talents of young Liberians. Surprisingly, the once desecrated ground of horrible memories is now taking a new shape for the development of young Liberians.

President George Manneh Weah on August 5, 2021, broke grounds for the construction of this modern beach sports facility in Monrovia, behind the Barclay Training Center (BTC). The facility according to engineers on a guarded tour, will host a full outdoor gym, two football fields, two basketball courts, two volleyball courts, a restaurant, souvenir shops, a children'splayground, security booths, and an administrative building.

The Government of Liberia in partnership with the United Arab Emirates through the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) provided funding for the project. The Beach Facility is a dividend of Liberia's bilateral ties with the UAE and a request made by President Weah during his visit to the Middle Eastern country in 2019.

"I proposed the concept of a sports and recreational facility to be built in Monrovia along one of our famous beach communities. This community does not only have a strong history of producing great athletes but is also a historical place thatreminds us all of the importance of peace and unity," Weah said.

He added, "This project was one of the first to be approved, although delayed by the COVID pandemic and the tendering process; it will be sponsored almost entirely by resources provided by the Government of the UAE through the Abu Dhabi Fund. I would therefore like to thank my dear friend and brother, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for once again keeping his promise to collaborate with us in tangible ways towards achieving our developmental agenda," President Weah said during the formal groundbreaking ceremony.

The President also called on residents of the surrounding communities to take ownership of the facility when completed, as it will provide a wholesome and healthy environment for our youths, as well as adults and older citizens to interact with each other in well-maintained, safe, and professional premises.

It is also expected to provide useful employment opportunities for deserving Liberians while giving a much-needed facelift to our capital city, Monrovia, and specifically the surrounding areas of PHP and BTC (Barclay Training Center)," he added.