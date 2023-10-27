Nigeria: ASUU Budgets N50 Million for IDPs

ASUU says it is identifying with the masses in the IDP camps "even though the government has stopped our salary for the past eight months".

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it has budgeted about N50 million to cater for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially women and children, in the North-west states of Nigeria.

The association also said it had commenced distribution of items worth to women in selected IDP camps in Kaduna State.

The National President of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, a professor, said this on Thursday during the inauguration of the distribution at the IDP camp located at Giwa Local Government Secretariat in Giwa, Kaduna State.

Mr Osodeke, who was represented by Abdulkadir Mohammed, ASUU zonal coordinator for the North-west Zone, said the gesture was to identify with the poor and the downtrodden in line with the union's constitution.

"We have noted that there are a lot of things wrong in this country, including social and economic crisis and those who suffer the brunt most especially are the displaced persons due to banditry and insecurity.

"Unfortunately, this situation is nationwide and not restricted to Kaduna State.

"The union felt that there was need to identify with them and we budgeted over N50 million to support the IDPs in the northwest states including; Kaduna, Sokoto, Kano, Kebbi and Zamfara," he added.

The ASUU president urged the government to pay attention to the plights of the people, adding that "Nigerians are suffering, not only the IDPs but even salary earners."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the union, in its intervention, targeted women and children who are the most vulnerable.

"The union is identifying with the masses in spite of the fact that the government has stopped our salary for the past eight months but didn't deter us from helping the most vulnerable," he said.

The president urged the government to come up with policies that would add value to the lives of the masses, especially those at the grassroots level.

Shehu Giwa, chairman of Giwa Local Government Area (LGA), who was represented by Usman Zubeiru, director, Social Development of the LGA, described the gesture as heartwarming, saying the palliatives came at the right.

"The people are very happy as the items would go a long way in cushioning their suffering, as such we are very happy with the demonstration of care by ASUU," he added.

He noted that the state and federal governments including non-governmental organisations had extended their respective support towards the plight of the IDPs in the area.

Rikaiya Aliyu, a beneficiary, lauded ASUU for the support and prayed that the same gesture be extended to other IDPs across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 500 women drawn from; Giwa, Chikun and Kajiru LGAs benefited from the food donation by ASUU. (NAN)