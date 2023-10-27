Nigeria: How We'll Help Govt Achieve Eight-Point Agenda On Jobs, Social Security - NSITF

"If we must remain relevant as the nation's cardinal social security agency, we must leave no gaps in ensuring that we contribute our quota," an NSITF official said.

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has introduced more measures to operationalise the federal government's eight-point agenda on jobs and social security.

Maureen Allagoa, Director of the NSITF, said this while declaring open the New Performance Management System Implementation Workshop on Thursday in Abuja.

She was quoted in a statement signed by Nwachukwu Godson, General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the Fund.

She said the workshop was organised for the Fund's heads of department, regional and branch managers as well as select staff of the agency.

She said the agency must double down in the face of cascading challenges in the world of work to effectively meet up with the federal government target on social security.

According to her, among the eight-point agenda of the federal government, poverty eradication, job creation and growth speak directly to labour and employment.

"As a key agency of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the NSITF occupies a central position in ensuring that this national objectives are met.

"If we must remain relevant as the nation's cardinal social security agency, we must leave no gaps in ensuring that we contribute our quota.

"Part of the target of the Employee Compensation, lest we forget, is to grow a resilient national workforce without which optimum productivity, growth and social inclusion will be made more difficult," he said.

Mrs Allagoa, however, said that to effectively achieve this, the operations of the NSITF must be rejigged to key in effective performance evaluation.

She added: "We are here to learn and position ourselves on a lead spot for systematic performance evaluation metrics which is more pragmatic and better aligned to our job responsibility.

"I'm happy that the re-invigoration of the Civil/Public Service by remodelling the performance assessment system to a new model that measures and tracks actual performances.

"This is as being championed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, has taken root in the NSITF."

She said the NSITF had fully embraced the Performance Management System (PMS) which presents a more systematic approach for assessing the performance of employees.

According to her, the agency has left the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) with all its deficiencies.

"The process will allow an organisation like ours to align our mission, goals and objectives with available human resources and set priorities.

"It will enable us to track productivity in real-time on an individual, team or organisational level," she added.

Emeka Offor, the General Manager of Human Resources of the NSITF, said the programme was created to promote a healthy workforce.

"It is to enhance bonding among staff members as a way to stimulate optimum productivity," he said.