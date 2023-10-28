Nigeria: Delta Politician, Andrew Aganbi, Dies in London

A notable politician and business magnate, Andrew Anirejuoritse Aganbi, is dead.

"We are all deeply saddened by Andrew Aganbi's passing, but his life and legacy will live on forever in our lives and in our hearts." A statement from the family of renowned Itsekiri cleric and nonagenarian Bible translator, Deacon Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi, said on Saturday.

Popularly known as AK Khashoggi -Cash Man, Andrew Aganbi died on Saturday, September 30, 2023, in London.

The statement described the late politician and showbiz expert as a humble leader, an amazing human being, a source of inspiration and strength to relatives and associates.

"Andrew Aganbi's conduct and character in life have been to the service of humanity".

The family said the death of the Delta top politician has created a vacuum difficult to be filled.

"The loss of the outstanding leader in the political and entertainment life of Delta State is devastating".

The statement signed by Mr. Felix Aganbi, a business mogul, underscored the late politician's extraordinary life and diverse contributions to the development of Delta State.,

"Andrew Aganbi's funeral will begin on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in London. Service of song will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 15 at Gateway Chapel, Camp David, 10 Kennel Road, Dartford DAI 4QN. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, November 17 at Church of the Good Shepherd, 79 Moorside Road, Downham, Bromley, BRI 5EP. Burial will be in Grove Park Cemetery, Marvel Lane, Grove Park, London, SE12 9PU while reception will take place at Asian Community, Hall Centre, White Hart Road, Thamesmead, SE18 1DG" the family said in the statement.

The late politician left behind his brothers, sisters, wife, children and other relatives.

The statement also announced a celebration of Andrew Aganbi's extraordinary life in Nigeria.

"A memorial golf tournament will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023, in Sapele. The traditional ceremony for the hospitality management expert will be held in Canaan Land, Koko on Saturday, December 2, thanksgiving and reception will be held on Sunday, December 3 in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government".

" Born on January 30, 1964, Andrew Aganbi will be remembered for his energy, enthusiasm, generosity and great sense of humour" the statement said.

" Andrew Aganbi was a warm, generous and kind-hearted man" the statement added.