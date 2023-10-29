Nigeria: LM Banks Takes Nigerian Music Industry By Storm With 'Love Somebody'

29 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Leroy Fakoya-Oluwayomi a.k.a LM Banks has released his latest song with the title 'Love Somebody'. LM Bankz is a versatile music artist with a unique blend of Afrobeats/ Soul/ Pop/ Rap "gbedu" music. He has a passion for crafting memorable melodies which can best be described as a fusion of Afro Pop. He is a rising star in the Nigerian music industry, with music that transcends boundaries. His vision is to connect with listeners from all walks of life, on a deep emotional level, thus leaving a lasting impact.

LM Bankz was exposed to the power of music from a very young age. Influenced by a diverse range of musical artists across genres, he began honing his craft and developing his own distinct sound at an early age. He mainly draws inspiration from personal experiences and global social issues.

LM Bankz is a Lagos and the United Kingdom-born artiste. He did his GSCE at Hackney Community College, A-Levels at Croydon College , and later attended London Southbank University.

His songs feature captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics, with key musical elements, notably "gbedu" themes and a blend of traditional and contemporary elements.

Releases:

1. Debut release in 2015 is titled "Omoge"

2. Then "Malinga" in 2016

3. Followed by "DAB" in 2017

4. Then "Love Somebody" (his latest) in 2023

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.