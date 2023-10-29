Nigeria: Tinubu, Gov Abiodun Mourn As Iyalode, Alaba Lawson, Dies At 72

The Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Alaba Lawson, died on Saturday at the age of 72.

Lawson, a business mogul and socialite, was the first female National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Media Adviser to the deceased, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji, in a statement, said Lawson died "peacefully" at her residence located in Quarry area of Abeokuta, in the early hours of Saturday and her corpse deposited at a private mortuary.

"It was a sad Saturday morning, but we cannot question God who knows the best. We thank God for her life. She lived a fulfilled life. Iyalode came, saw and conquered and she will forever continue to rest in perfect peace," he said.

The statement added that the family will later announce burial arrangements, while a condolence register has been opened at the deceased's home.

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed grief over her passing.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, described the late Chief Lawson as an enterprising, courageous, astute, and distinguished businesswoman and leader.

"Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest," he said.

Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State in a statement described her death as a huge loss to the nation, saying she will be sorely missed.

He said Chief (Mrs) Lawson represented the very best of Nigerian womanhood and was a model to generations of women.