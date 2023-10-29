Nigeria: Rangers Crush Pillars As Akwa Utd, Insurance Share Spoils

Kano Pillars' hope of ending a winless streak away from home has been dashed yet again following a 4-1 loss to Enugu Rangers yesterday in the Match Day 5 of the 2023 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The 'Masu Gida' boys had started the game on a bright note after Muhammad Yakubu had opened the scoring in the 11th minute but fourteen minutes later, Godwin Obaje levelled the scores for Rangers from the spot to ensure the first half ended 1-1.

At the restart of the second half, Enugu Rangers turned on the heat as they attempted to maintain the record of not losing at home in the last seven games prior to this clash.

Isaac Saviour made it 2-1 in the 54th minute from a Kazeem Ogunleye's assist to ensure that Enugu Rangers scored for the first time in the second half of a league game this season.

As the 'Flying Antelopes' were gathering more momentum, Chukwudi Nwaodu followed up with another goal on 57 minutes to put his side in the driving seat to make it 3-1.

In the 62nd minute, Nwaodu scored his second of the game to condemn the visiting Kano Pillars to their third loss of the season as they have now lost their last six away games while Rangers moved to top of the league table to remain undefeated at home.

Rangers are also the first team to score 10 goals and get 10 points in the 2023/24 NPFL.

In another game, Bendel Insurance were held to a goalless draw at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City by Akwa United.

The visitors who have just managed a win in their last six league meetings with their hosts did everything within their might to get a win but were unlucky.

With this result, the 'Benin Arsenal' have remained unbeaten against the 'Promise Keepers' in the last two meetings.

Winless Akwa United have maintained 20th position even after securing the away point in Benin and now have 3 points from 5 games just as Bendel Insurance remain fifth with 7 points from 4 games.

In the same vein, Gombe United defeated Plateau United 1-0 with a late penalty to break the hearts of the visitors.

The 94th minute penalty which was awarded to Gombe United after Aliko Bala was tripped by Eric was converted expertly by Shuaibu Sadiq who was later sent off for a cynical foul in 97th minute.

The goal handed the 'Savannah Scorpion' their third home win of the season in as many games at the Pantami Stadium to move into third position with 9 points while Plateau United remain 8th with 6 points.