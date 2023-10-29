Nigeria: Has Aedc Abandoned Its Responsibility?

I want to draw the attention of the headquarters of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to the extortions we are facing in the hands of some of your officials in connivance with some individuals.

Our transformer in Ado Phase 3, Karu LGA of Nasarawa State was vandalised on October 22, 2023, throwing the entire community into darkness.

Following the incident, some individuals led by one Eric who claimed to be the acting community chairman, have been moving round to extort N3,000 from every house, saying they have the approval of AEDC officials from Ado office to do so.

He claimed he was asked to collect the money to use it in fixing the vandalised cables.

Why should they be collecting money from us after we were reliably informed that the matter was reported to the police and that those who vandalised the cables have been arrested. Those who vandalised the cables should be made to fix them, otherwise, the AEDC should fix them.

After all, it is their transformer and as a community, we pay our bills to enjoy their services.

We want the AEDC management to investigate the matter and find out the officials who directed the aforementioned persons to extort N3,000 from every house just to fix cables.

The question that is begging for an answer is: Has AEDC abandoned its responsibility to us?

That is why we are calling on the AEDC headquarters to investigate the matter and restore our light. We say no to extortion.

Enoyi Ekeh Odangidi wrote from Ado Phase 3, Karu LGA, Nasarawa State