Nigeria: Godwin Aruwayo Set for 3rd Edition of '1 Chance With Godwin' Reality Show

29 October 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

All is set for the third edition of "1 Chance with Godwin" , a live reality/talent hunt show hosted by exceptional on-air-personality, entertainer and first voice of Naija FM , Godwin Aruwayo.

The show is aimed at discovering the next big superstars in entertainment as various individuals who have been carefully selected through a rigorous audition process would be battling live on stage with talents in dancing, singing, comedy, acting and so on, for the chance to walk away with prizes worth up to three million naira.

The show will take place at the Prestigious Terra Kulture event center in Victoria Island Lagos.

Celebrity musicians like Reekado Banks, Ruger, Reminisce, ILL Bliss, Ruggedman, Terry G, Eltee Skhillz, Kokopee and more would be performing to entertain guests, while superstar comedians, AY, Ushbebe, Brainjotter, Romeo and Whalemouth would also be gracing the occasion.

The event would take place on Sunday October 29, 2023 by 5pm.

This year's edition promises to be bigger and better and everyone is encouraged to get their tickets and be a part as Godwin Aruwayo unearth's Nigeria's next big superstar.

