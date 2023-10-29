Nigeria: Nesi Set to Host First-Ever Golf Tourney in Nov

The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) has disclosed plans to organise the first NESI golf tournament.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, the coordinator of NESI Golf, Adetunji Adeyeye, said the event which sought to bring together stakeholders in the power sector would take place on November 1 and 2 at the IBB International Golf Club.

Adeyeye said the event would serve as an opportunity for operators, investors, the government and all stakeholders in the electricity value chain to come together to create a harmonious way to drive the power sector in the country.

"We want to use golf as a tool to create the synergy, intimacy and comraderies that should be visible in the sector. We want to stop the blame game in the sector and get all stakeholders particularly, the operators and investors to work together."

On his part the Head of Golf Professionals at IBB, Dominic Andrew, stated that the tournament would involve everybody in the club.

He said the NESI would have their own qualifiers "from which they will give us a list. But we will have special invited guests among the members, who will then team up with the golfers."

While stating that there would be gifts for individual winners, he said the importance of the tournament is on the social side aspect of creating synergy among stakeholders in the power sector.