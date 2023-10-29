Nigeria: Just-in - Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Dies At 94

The paramount ruler of Ebiraland and vice chairman of Kogi State Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty Alhaji (Dr) Ado Ibrahim, has died on Sunday morning after a brief illness.

The royal father, who celebrated his 94th birthday recently, according to a reliable source, died in a private hospital in Abuja.

This is coming barely one week after the death of another traditional ruler in the State, the Elulu of Mopaland, HRM Julius Olufunsho Joledo, who died at 83.

While waiting for the official pronouncement from the Ohinoyi Palace and government of Kogi State, it is expected that the late first-class monarch will be buried later this Sunday in Okene, in accordance with Islamic rites.