South Africa: Government Congratulates Rugby World Cup Champions

press release

Government joins millions of South Africans, Africans and Springbok fans from across the globe in congratulating the World Rugby 2023 champions. In this record breaking victory, the Springboks showed determination, creativity and strength against New Zealand's All Blacks.

Our unwavering confidence in the Springboks was symbolised by the presence of President Cyril Ramaphosa in France to help our champions to lift the Webb Ellis trophy.

South Africa' national rugby side is the first team in a Rugby World Cup to win the tournament for a record fourth time and to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy back- to-back. Government also congratulates the All Blacks, for their excellent display of rugby skill against the Springboks.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said: "This victory confirms South Africa's highest standing in world rugby. The Springboks symbolise the resolve, resilience and unbreakable spirit of South Africans as a nation. Never has a team, which was once at the centre of dividing a nation, has risen time and again to unite and rally the nation behind one flag, a single identity, and the nation brand. The Springboks represent something more than themselves; they unite us in our diversity but one nation. We are proud of the leadership of Captain Siya Kolisi, who led the mighty team to victory. We would also like to appreciate the support of South Africans of all works of life. Supporting our national teams is not just about the game, it's about forging a collective spirit that extends beyond the field. It's about instilling a sense of pride in our national identity, reminding us of the incredible strength we possess when we stand together."

The Springbok's have etched South Africa's name in the annals of history. "We are eternally proud of you Bokke! In your team effort, the camaraderie in your camp, and a truly South African vibe you carried, you demonstrated that indeed we are stronger together - you proved that to the more than 62 million of us and millions more from the African continent who stood behind you. We can't wait to welcome you back home." said Ntshavheni.

Government also thanks all South Africans for rallying behind the team, and supporting them through the nail-biting games.