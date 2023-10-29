South Africa: President Lauds Springboks' Historic Rugby World Cup Victory

28 October 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

On behalf the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa commends the Springboks on their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory over New Zealand which makes South Africa the first country to win this championship four times.

The President offers his congratulations to the team who performed at the Stade de France this evening, Saturday, 28 October 2023, as well as coaching team, the broader squad and the team management and technical and support staff.

The President said: "Stronger Together is a belief that came to life for Springbok supporters all around our country and continent, and the world.

"Sport has the power to transform the lives and lift the spirits of entire nations.

"Tonight, Siya Kolisi and the 2023 World Cup champions have gifted us an extraordinary, inspired and inspiring national achievement that lifts our hearts and hoists our Flag even higher."

President Ramaphosa offers his congratulations to New Zealand for a hard-fought World Cup campaign that made the All Blacks deserving finalists.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.