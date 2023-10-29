Nigeria: Armed Robbers Attack Nasarawa Top Official, Snatch Official Vehicle in Abuja

28 October 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bode Gbadebo

The chairman of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Barrister Ayuba Wandai Usman, was on Friday attacked by armed robbers in Abuja.

The NASIEC chairman's official vehicle was snatched by the assailants at gun point.

According to a Facebook user, Ali Abare, who shared the story on his timeline on Saturday, the robbers took away other valuables from Barrister Usman, adding that he was, however, not hurt in the incident.

The source also didn't reveal which part of Abuja did the incident happen.

"Daredevil armed robbers struck yesterday, snatching at gun point the official vehicle of Barrister Ayuba Wandai Usman in Abuja.

"The robbers equally took away other valuables including his phones.

"The NASIEC Chairman is safe.

