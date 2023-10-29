Nigeria: Labour Party Chairman Sacks Aides After Supreme Court Loss

28 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

National Chairman of Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, has approved the termination of appointments of some of his aides.

In a termination letter signed by the National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, Abure said all appointments related to elections and campaigns had been formally dissolved.

"The effected appointees include: Mr. Mandela Ukegbu, Chairman, Labour Party Presidential Campaign Committee on Special Duties; Engineer Balami Isaac David, Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fund Raising and Grassroot Mobilization; Didacus Joe-Adigwe, Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations; Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization and Isaac Imasuagbon, Senior Special Assistant on ICT," Farouk said.

He wished them well in their future engagements.

The party had rejected the declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the February election and headed for the court.

However, the opposition party suffered double loss as the courts upheld the victory of Tinubu.

