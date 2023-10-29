Nigeria: Tribunal Dismisses Binani's Petition, Affirms Fintiri's Victory

28 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kabiru Anwar

The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Yola has dismissed the petition by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the reelection of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Delivering the judgment on Saturday, Justice Theodora Obi Uloho said the petitioners failed to prove allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

Binani had challenged the election results, alleging that the exercise did not comply with the electoral act.

However, on Saturday, the tribunal dismissed Binani's petition and affirmed Fintiri's victory.

The governor had secured a total of 430,861 votes in the entire election, while Binani got 398,788 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Fintiri as the winner after April 18 supplementary election.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.