Nigeria: Tribunal Dismisses Binani's Petition, Affirms Fintiri's Victory

The Adamawa State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Yola has dismissed the petition by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the reelection of Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Delivering the judgment on Saturday, Justice Theodora Obi Uloho said the petitioners failed to prove allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022.

Binani had challenged the election results, alleging that the exercise did not comply with the electoral act.

However, on Saturday, the tribunal dismissed Binani's petition and affirmed Fintiri's victory.

The governor had secured a total of 430,861 votes in the entire election, while Binani got 398,788 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Fintiri as the winner after April 18 supplementary election.