Nigeria Customs Service Pledges to Combat Border Crimes

Mr Umar said the activities of customs officers would not jeopardize the economic activities of residents.

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has restated its commitment to combating transborder crimes.

Muhammad Umar, the area comptroller, made the pledge when he visited community leaders at various border communities in the state this weekend.

Katsina shares an expansive boundary with Maradi and Zinder regions of Niger Republic.

Mr Umar visited the Jibia-Magama and Jibia-Make borders in Jibia Local Government, the Dankama border in Kaita Local Government and the Birnin Kuka border in Mashi Local Government all in Katsina State.

During the visit, the official had an interactive session with community leaders, chairpersons of the various local government areas, leaders of business associations and traditional title holders.

"We are working with other sister security agencies to ensure that banditry, kidnapping, trans-border crimes, trading in small arms and light weapons are reduced to the barest minimum in border communities in the state," the comptroller said, according to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by the area command spokesperson, Tahir Balarabe.

"Comptroller Umar said members of the border communities in the state have a significant role in helping the NCS and other security agencies in the discharge of their role as regards trade facilitation and national security.

"He explained that trans-border crimes such as arms smuggling, human and drugs trafficking orchestrated by economic saboteurs would be squarely tamed by the Command in order to strengthen national security for improved trade facilitation and economic development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He further stated that officers are adequately motivated and re-oriented to execute their functions creditably and discretionally without compromise, adding that smuggling activities have to be confronted headlong in order to prevent revenue leakages," Mr Balarabe said in the statement.

Mr Umar said the activities of customs officers would not jeopardize the economic activities of residents but would ensure national security is not compromised.

He reiterated the determination and commitment of the NCS to continue to prioritize community relations across the state's 12 border communities to re-smoothen the discharge of its constitutional mandates of revenue generation, facilitation of legitimate trade, and suppression of smuggling.

For years, Katsina State has been used by human traffickers to go in and outside the country.

Though security agents have made several arrests, trafficking of people remains an activity around the border communities.

Weapons being used by terrorists in the country are also suspected of being smuggled into the country through the porous borders of the state.

Katsina State is one of the states most affected by banditry, kidnap for ransom, cattle rustling and other acts of terrorism which are all believed to be propelled by the porous borders with Niger.