Nigeria: Boat Carrying Over 100 Passengers Capsizes in Taraba - Report

A passenger boat carrying over 100 people, including women and children capsized in Benue River Saturday afternoon.

A Daily Trust report revealed that the passengers were mostly local traders who were returning to Binnari, a community in Karim - Lamido Local Government from Mayorenero fish market in Ardo - Kola Local Government, all in Taraba State, North-central Nigeria.

Taraba has major rivers that form part of the tributaries of the Benue River.

The boat capsized around 3:30 p.m.

None of the passengers were wearingg life jackets

Acting Chairman of Inland Water Transporters in the state, Jidda Mayorenero, told the newspaper that about 15 bodies were recovered after the accident.

The Caretaker Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government, Dalhatu Kawu, also confirmed the accident to the newspaper. He described it as tragic.

Saturday's mishap is the latest in a series of boat accidents in riverine states across the country.

A few weeks ago, a boat carrying 40 passengers from Niger State to Kebbi State capsized.

In September, 26 people lost their lives in a boat accident in Niger State while another 15 persons died in another incident recorded in Adamawa State.

States like Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kano witness a high rate of boat mishaps which are blamed on several reasons including lack of life jackets, overloading of boats, and violations of safety reasons among others.