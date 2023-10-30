Nigeria: Boat Carrying Over 100 Passengers Capsizes in Taraba - Report

Pixabay
29 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The passengers were not wearing life jackets saving.

A passenger boat carrying over 100 people, including women and children capsized in Benue River Saturday afternoon.

A Daily Trust report revealed that the passengers were mostly local traders who were returning to Binnari, a community in Karim - Lamido Local Government from Mayorenero fish market in Ardo - Kola Local Government, all in Taraba State, North-central Nigeria.

Taraba has major rivers that form part of the tributaries of the Benue River.

The boat capsized around 3:30 p.m.

None of the passengers were wearingg life jackets

Acting Chairman of Inland Water Transporters in the state, Jidda Mayorenero, told the newspaper that about 15 bodies were recovered after the accident.

The Caretaker Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government, Dalhatu Kawu, also confirmed the accident to the newspaper. He described it as tragic.

Saturday's mishap is the latest in a series of boat accidents in riverine states across the country.

A few weeks ago, a boat carrying 40 passengers from Niger State to Kebbi State capsized.

In September, 26 people lost their lives in a boat accident in Niger State while another 15 persons died in another incident recorded in Adamawa State.

States like Kwara, Kogi, Niger, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Kano witness a high rate of boat mishaps which are blamed on several reasons including lack of life jackets, overloading of boats, and violations of safety reasons among others.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.