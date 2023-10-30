Nigeria: Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 - Nigerian Police Direct Immediate Nationwide Enforcement

The Gunshot Act 2017 mandates all medical facilities to receive and accept victims of gunshots for immediate treatment without a police report.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered police formations across Nigeria to enforce the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017.

The new directive is in response to the raging concern over the rising loss of lives due to the refusal of health facilities to provide treatment to gunshots and accident victims without a police report.

It is also in reaction to a letter addressed to Mr Egbetokun and personally signed by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Olatunji Alausa, seeking the support of the police in the enforcement of the law.

Mr Egbetokun gave the directive on 25 October in an internal memo signed by its principal staff officer, Olatunji Disu, and addressed to all the hierarchies of police leadership in the country.

The memo, referenced: CB:3383/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.60/336, urged the police formations to circulate the directives widely "for the public to be aware of our compliance with the national law."

The letter reads in part: "I forward herewith a copy of letter HMSH&SW/IG/CTCV/10/2023/ dated 3rd October 2023 received from Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on the above-underlined subject, and write to convey the directive of the Inspector General of Police that you comply with and enforce the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 without any hesitation."

The memo further instructed the police leaders to make the content of the memo a "subject of lecture" across their formations and commands.

The Gunshot Act 2017 signed into law by former President Muhammadu Buhari, mandates all medical facilities to receive and accept victims of gunshots for immediate treatment without a police report.

Request for police reports

Many Nigerians have died due to the refusal of health facilities to provide treatment to patients with gunshot or stab wounds without a police report.

Recently, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of the notorious 'one-chance' operators in Abuja, tragically died at the Maitama General Hospital where she was allegedly denied treatment for not providing a police report.

On 14 October, a police officer with the Sango-Ota divisional police station also suffered the same fate after he was attacked and shot by armed robbers in his residence.

Nigeria's former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, had called for a thorough investigation into the death of Ms Olorunfemi, reiterating the importance of the gunshot act.

In reaction to that, the IGP in a statement Saturday called on all medical practitioners in Nigeria to provide prompt treatment to all victims of gunshots and accidents, irrespective of whether police reports are provided or not.

The statement was signed by the Police Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noting that "the IGP's decision comes as a response to the relentless outcry from concerned citizens and the broader community, highlighting the tragic consequences of delays in treating these victims."

Minister decries low compliance

The Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Olatunji Alausa, had earlier written to the IGP seeking collaboration to put an end to the "needless death as a result of gunshot injuries of any cause."

Mr Alausa observed in the official letter dated 3 October that compliance with the Gunshot Act is still very low.

He noted that "the cause of the low compliance may not be unconnected to poor awareness among field police officers and sympathisers who may fear being implicated for coming to the aid of these victims particularly for litigation."

"Gunshot injury is generally a medical emergency, every minute counts in the fight to preserve the life of the victim. Therefore, a gunshot victim requires urgent Medical care to avoid permanent damage or death of the victim," the letter reads in parts.

Mr Alausa added that the practice of hospitals demanding police reports has no legal backing, "so police officers should provide needed support to reassure the health facilities that treating gunshot injuries will have no legal consequences."

He said in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the police force can create awareness of the need to comply with the provision of the 2017 Act to reduce the deaths of victims.

"I will kindly request your re-circulation of this important provision of the National Act to all Police divisions nationwide and also put it on a paid advert in all the relevant news media," Mr Alausa requested.