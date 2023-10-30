Nigeria: University Lecturer Found Dead With Slit Throat

The lecturer was found in a pool of blood at her residence.

A lecturer with the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences, Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna in Niger State, Sherifat Adefolalu, was found dead on Sunday in her residence in the Gnaiko area of Minna with her throat slit.

The chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the school, Gbolahan Bolarin, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday evening.

Mr Bolarin said her body was discovered on Sunday morning after members of her church went to her home because she did not attend the church service.

Residents of the area said sensing something was wrong, the door to her residence was forced open and she was found in her pool of blood with her throat slit and a bloodied knife found beside her.

Residents said she was a widow. Her husband was a professor at the University.

Until her death, she was living with a female domestic staff whom she allegedly laid off on Friday.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said that further information about the incident would be communicated in due course.

The police have moved her body to a mortuary, he said.