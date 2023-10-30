Nigeria: Despite Public Outrage, Reps Commence Distribution of Luxury Suvs to Members

Lawmakers with pending election cases at the Court of Appeal are excluded from benefitting from the distribution pending the outcome of the cases.

Despite public outcry, the House of Representatives has commenced the distribution of the controversial vehicles to its members of the House.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that members are receiving the 2022 model of Toyota Landcruiser Prado Sport Utility Vehicles (SUV) in batches. However, the leadership of the lower chamber is giving priority to the female and older lawmakers in the distribution of the vehicles.

Also, lawmakers who are facing uncertainty due to election litigation have been excluded from the sharing pending the outcome of their election litigations at the Court of Appeal.

This newspaper, however, is unable to verify the unit cost of the vehicles, though it is expected to be between N130 million and N160 million.

A member of the House, Clement Jimbo (APC, Akwa-Ibom), confirmed the distribution of the vehicles to PREMIUM TIMES in a phone interview on Sunday.

"They started the distribution already. You know it is the official vehicle. They started with female lawmakers and those without litigation - election litigation - are equally given. But if you have pending litigation, you need to clear - finish the litigation and be sure that indeed you will be here till the next four years," he said.

Some of the lawmakers whose electiòns were nullified still have their cases pending at the Court of Appeal. Similarly, some that won at the tribunal are still being challenged at the appellate court, which is the final court for members of the National Assembly on election litigations.

The spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi (APC, Ekiti), had earlier informed PREMIUM TIMES that the distribution would not be done till January next year.

The House comprises 360 members.

Lawmakers facing criticisms

Members of the House have faced criticisms over their decision to buy luxury vehicles at a time when Nigerians are grappling with tough economic conditions caused by government policies.

The lawmakers have also been criticised for ignoring local automobile producers in the country to buy foreign-made vehicles.

Many Nigerians believe that patronising local producers could shore up the value of the Naira which has been struggling against major currencies in the last couple of months.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the purchase of the vehicles by the lawmakers constitutes a violation of the Constitution.

Section 84 of the Nigerian 1999 constitution gives RMAFC the mandate for determining the salaries and allowances of public officials, including members of the National Assembly.

"There shall be paid to the holders of the offices mentioned in this section such remuneration, salaries and allowances as may be prescribed by the National Assembly, but not exceeding the amount as shall have been determined by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission," section 84 of the constitution reads.