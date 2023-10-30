Nigeria: One Arrested As Police Smash Child-Theft Syndicate

30 October 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chinagorom Ugwu

A suspect has confessed to the crime, according to the police.

The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, say they have smashed a child-theft syndicate which specialised in stealing babies for ritualists in the state.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the police also arrested a member of the syndicate who attempted to steal a one-year-old baby girl in Igogoro village, Enugu Ezike, a community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson said the suspect, Ifeanyi Omeke, 21, was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday by police operatives serving in the Igbo-Eze Police Division in collaboration with members of a Neighbourhood Watch Group in the community.

Attempt to steal one-year-old baby

The police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested after he allegedly "sneaked" into a house belonging to a resident of the community and attempted to steal the baby.

The suspect has confessed to the crime and explained that he was contracted by some unnamed persons, now at large, to steal babies for ritual as well as other criminal purposes, according to the statement.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Uzuegbu said the "thorough investigation" would lead to the arrest of other members of the criminal syndicate so that they could be prosecuted.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Child stealing is outlawed in Section 371 of Nigeria's Criminal Code Act.

Offenders are liable to 14 years' imprisonment on conviction, according to the Act.

