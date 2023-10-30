Nigeria: I'm in Bayelsa Gov'ship Race to Demystify Money Politics - LP Candidate

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Bayelsa State, Engr Udengs Eradiri, has said that he is aspiring to become the governor of the state to rescue it from bad governance, noting that with the growing grassroots support his campaign has received so far he will demystify money politics come the November 11 poll.

Speaking during his campaign tour in Nembe City, Opu Nembe and Otakeme communities in Nembe and Ogbia LGAs, Eradiri said he was overwhelmed by the crowd that trooped out to receive him, adding that his aspiration was to become a people-oriented leader that would provide mentorship to young people and reposition the state for greatness.

He lamented the crisis that had befallen Nembe and assured them that if elected his administration would focus on the development of the area and stop all forms of politically-induced unrest.

He promised to develop all communities in the state when elected, insisting that the state was suffering from bad leadership and clueless government.

In Otakeme community, Eradiri promised to generate employment for the youths while lamenting the death of the over 10 Bayelsa-owned establishments.

He told the people to collect money from moneybags on Election Day and vote for him, insisting that voters must avoid making a wrong choice at the poll, explaining that with the 243 megawatts power in Gbarain community, 24-hour power supply was possible in Bayelsa State when he was sworn in come February 14, 2024.

He further said, "We are the second poorest state with the highest school dropouts in the whole of the country, which is very sad. I am moving across all the communities of our state selling my manifesto.

"I will change the old order of doing things. I will not clap hands for myself for building roads, infrastructural development and other social amenities which ordinarily are the rights of the people. Together we will make Bayelsa work again.

"If we don't tell ourselves the truth, we will be left behind. Most states have gone far while we are in retrogression. I have the solution to the problems of the people; I have a stronger message than any other party flag bearer. Let us make a choice that we won't regret tomorrow."