Nigeria: Dangote Cement Trains Host Communities On Sustainability Campaign

The Obajana plant of the Dangote Cement Plc has conducted a skill development training for students drawn from the host communities on ways to convert plastic waste into crafts and make healthy drinks to sustain their daily needs.

The training was through its Sustainability Awareness Campaign and Corporate philanthropy.

Sustainability Lead at the Obajana plant, Dr. Eseosa Ighile, said this year's sustainability programme, themed "Sustainable Production and Consumption - The Dangote Way" was very impactful.

Dr. Ighile said the company has also aligned its Sustainability Framework to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of its drive to mitigate environmental and social challenges in Nigeria.

"We've executed various programs during Sustainability Week aligning with the SDGs, which included a Sustainability Awareness Campaign on conserving available resources, reducing waste and promoting sustainable living practices," she said.