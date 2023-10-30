Nigeria: Dangote Cement Trains Host Communities On Sustainability Campaign

30 October 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The Obajana plant of the Dangote Cement Plc has conducted a skill development training for students drawn from the host communities on ways to convert plastic waste into crafts and make healthy drinks to sustain their daily needs.

The training was through its Sustainability Awareness Campaign and Corporate philanthropy.

Sustainability Lead at the Obajana plant, Dr. Eseosa Ighile, said this year's sustainability programme, themed "Sustainable Production and Consumption - The Dangote Way" was very impactful.

Dr. Ighile said the company has also aligned its Sustainability Framework to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of its drive to mitigate environmental and social challenges in Nigeria.

"We've executed various programs during Sustainability Week aligning with the SDGs, which included a Sustainability Awareness Campaign on conserving available resources, reducing waste and promoting sustainable living practices," she said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.